Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is accusing Russia of “nuclear blackmail” over tensions at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear complex, Europe’s largest. His comments follow talks with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, who is currently visiting the city of Lviv in western Ukraine.

Also in the programme, Tanzania has installed high-speed internet connectivity on the slopes of Mt Kilimanjaro, Africa's highest mountain. And Japan is urging its young people to drink more.

(Picture: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Lviv, Ukraine on August 18. Picture credit: Getty images)