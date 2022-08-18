As the UN Secretary General António Guterres meets President Volodymyr Zelensky in Ukraine, Russia accuses the West of provocation. Meanwhile, the government in Kyiv says international intervention is needed now - to stop disaster at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant.

Also in the programme: how a man accused of inciting the genocide in Rwanda ended up in court in The Hague; and why the Japanese government wants more young people to drink alcohol.

(Image: United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks to the media during a visit to the Ivan Franko National University of Lviv, Ukraine August 18, 2022 / Credit: Reuters / Gleb Garanich)