Guterres meets Zelensky in Lviv

The UN Secretary General António Guterres is meeting President Volodymyr Zelensky in Ukraine

As the UN Secretary General António Guterres meets President Volodymyr Zelensky in Ukraine, Russia accuses the West of provocation. Meanwhile, the government in Kyiv says international intervention is needed now - to stop disaster at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant.

Also in the programme: how a man accused of inciting the genocide in Rwanda ended up in court in The Hague; and why the Japanese government wants more young people to drink alcohol.

(Image: United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks to the media during a visit to the Ivan Franko National University of Lviv, Ukraine August 18, 2022 / Credit: Reuters / Gleb Garanich)

Today 13:06GMT
BBC World Service

Kenya officials accused of trying to subvert will of people

18/08/2022 20:06 GMT

  Today 13:06GMT
    BBC World Service

  Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day's global events.