A bitter row within Kenya's electoral commission is deepening after its chairman, Wafula Chebukati, accused senior colleagues of trying to alter last week's presidential election result to force a re-run. Mr Chebukati declared William Ruto as the winner on Monday, but four of his electoral commissioners immediately disowned the result.

Also in the programme: A huge explosion rips through a mosque in the Afghan capital Kabul; and Liz Cheney, critic of Donald Trump, loses her Republican seat in Congress after being defeated by Trump-backed candidate Harriet Hageman.

(Photo: Kenya's Deputy President William Ruto two days after the electoral commission declared him as the President-elect. Credit: EPA).