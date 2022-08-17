Main content

Liz Cheney, Donald Trump's fiercest Republican Party critic, loses primary in Wyoming

Republicans in the State of Wyoming vote overwhelmingly to remove Liz Cheney.

Republicans in the State of Wyoming have voted overwhelmingly to remove Liz Cheney from Congress. She was defeated by Harriet Hageman, who supports Donald Trump's unfounded claims that there was voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election. We speak to Mark Lotter, a former assistant of Donald Trump's at the White House, and get the latest from Washington DC with journalist John Gizzi.

Also in the programme: continuing controversy over the presidential election in Kenya; and a new exodus of Jews from Russia as a result of the invasion of Ukraine.

(Credit: Republican candidate U.S. Representative Liz Cheney during her primary election night party in Jackson, Wyoming, Credit: REUTERS/David Stubbs)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Today 13:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Kenya elections: Odinga rejects result

Next

17/08/2022 20:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 13:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.