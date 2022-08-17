Republicans in the State of Wyoming have voted overwhelmingly to remove Liz Cheney from Congress. She was defeated by Harriet Hageman, who supports Donald Trump's unfounded claims that there was voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election. We speak to Mark Lotter, a former assistant of Donald Trump's at the White House, and get the latest from Washington DC with journalist John Gizzi.

Also in the programme: continuing controversy over the presidential election in Kenya; and a new exodus of Jews from Russia as a result of the invasion of Ukraine.

(Credit: Republican candidate U.S. Representative Liz Cheney during her primary election night party in Jackson, Wyoming, Credit: REUTERS/David Stubbs)