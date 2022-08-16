Main content

Kenya elections: Odinga rejects result

Opposition leader Raila Odinga calls official result 'null and void'.

According to the official results, Mr Odinga narrowly lost to Deputy President William Ruto. Mr Odinga has accused the head of the electoral body of a "blatant disregard of the constitution".

Also on the programme: we head to Brazil where campaigning has begun in the presidential contest; and how the melting of glaciers in Greenland could actually offer solutions for green economy.

(Image: Kenya's opposition leader Raila Odinga. Credit: Reuters)

