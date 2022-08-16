According to the official results, Mr Odinga narrowly lost to Deputy President William Ruto. Mr Odinga has accused the head of the electoral body of a "blatant disregard of the constitution".

Also on the programme: we head to Brazil where campaigning has begun in the presidential contest; and how the melting of glaciers in Greenland could actually offer solutions for green economy.

(Image: Kenya's opposition leader Raila Odinga. Credit: Reuters)