Main content
Kenya elections: Odinga rejects result
Opposition leader Raila Odinga calls official result 'null and void'.
According to the official results, Mr Odinga narrowly lost to Deputy President William Ruto. Mr Odinga has accused the head of the electoral body of a "blatant disregard of the constitution".
Also on the programme: we head to Brazil where campaigning has begun in the presidential contest; and how the melting of glaciers in Greenland could actually offer solutions for green economy.
(Image: Kenya's opposition leader Raila Odinga. Credit: Reuters)
Last on
Today 20:06GMT
BBC World Service
More episodes
Previous
Next
Broadcast
- Today 20:06GMTBBC World Service