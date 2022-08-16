Main content

Kenya presidential election: latest

Kenya's Opposition leader Raila Odinga says the results of the country's presidential election are 'null and void'.

Kenya's Opposition leader Raila Odinga says the results of the country's presidential election are "null and void". He says the outcome, announcing William Ruto the winner is a travesty. We get reaction.

Also in the programme: Russia's Defence Ministry has admitted that one of its ammunition depots in Crimea has been hit by saboteurs; and how Australian scientists have released a group of critically endangered smoky mice into the wild.

(Photo: William Ruto (R) called Wafula Chebukati (L), the head of the electoral commission, a "hero". Credit: Getty Images)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Today 13:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Ruto wins presidential poll in Kenya

Next

16/08/2022 20:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 13:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.