Kenya's Opposition leader Raila Odinga says the results of the country's presidential election are "null and void". He says the outcome, announcing William Ruto the winner is a travesty. We get reaction.

Also in the programme: Russia's Defence Ministry has admitted that one of its ammunition depots in Crimea has been hit by saboteurs; and how Australian scientists have released a group of critically endangered smoky mice into the wild.

(Photo: William Ruto (R) called Wafula Chebukati (L), the head of the electoral commission, a "hero". Credit: Getty Images)