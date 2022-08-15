Deputy President William Ruto has been declared the winner of Kenya's presidential election amid dramatic scenes. He narrowly beat his rival, Raila Odinga, taking 50.5% of the vote, according to the official results. But a majority of the Electoral Comission say correct procedure was not followed in the tallying of results.

Also in the programme: our Chief international correspondent Lyse Doucet co-present from this special edition of Newshour from Kabul a year on the Taliban took power in Afghanistan. We talk about the drought and food crisis the country is facing; Afghan women’s education and role in society ; and we interview a Taliban leader.

(Photo: A supporter reacts to William Ruto’s victory in the presidential poll. Credit: Reuters).