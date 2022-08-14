Main content

Rushdie’s “defiant sense of humour” remains, son says

Author Salman Rushdie is still in a critical condition but “his usual feisty and defiant sense of humour remains intact”, his son says.

Author Salman Rushdie is still in a critical condition but “his usual feisty and defiant sense of humour remains intact”, his son says. Zafar Rushdie said his father had sustained life-changing injuries, but was able to speak to his family. We hear from Raphael Geiger – U.S. Correspondent at German magazine Stern – who had the most recent interview with Rushdie.

Also in the programme, dozens have died – at least forty-one according to the Egyptian authorities – in a fire at a church on the outskirts of Cairo; and a new study reveals climate change is increasing the risk of a California ‘megaflood’.

(Image: A general view shows UPMC Hamot Surgery Center, where novelist Salman Rushdie is receiving treatment after the attack, in Erie, Pennsylvania. Credit: REUTERS/Quinn Glabicki)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Today 20:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Rushdie off ventilator and able to speak

Next

15/08/2022 13:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 20:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.