Author Salman Rushdie is still in a critical condition but “his usual feisty and defiant sense of humour remains intact”, his son says. Zafar Rushdie said his father had sustained life-changing injuries, but was able to speak to his family. We hear from Raphael Geiger – U.S. Correspondent at German magazine Stern – who had the most recent interview with Rushdie.

Also in the programme, dozens have died – at least forty-one according to the Egyptian authorities – in a fire at a church on the outskirts of Cairo; and a new study reveals climate change is increasing the risk of a California ‘megaflood’.

(Image: A general view shows UPMC Hamot Surgery Center, where novelist Salman Rushdie is receiving treatment after the attack, in Erie, Pennsylvania. Credit: REUTERS/Quinn Glabicki)