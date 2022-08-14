Main content

Rushdie off ventilator and able to speak

The novelist Sir Salman Rushdie has been taken off a ventilator and is now able to speak, two days after being stabbed.

The novelist Sir Salman Rushdie has been taken off a ventilator and is now able to speak, two days after being repeatedly stabbed. We hear from a friend who defended him in court, and hid him in his home.

Also in the programme: Egypt's health ministry says forty-one people have been killed in a fire in a Coptic church in Giza; and we report from southwest France, where firefighting services are being pushed as never before by the summer wildfires.

(Image: Salman Rushdie at the Cheltenham Literature Festival in England / Credit: David Levenson/Getty Images)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Today 12:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Man charged with attempted murder of Salman Rushdie

Next

14/08/2022 20:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 12:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.