Rushdie stabbing widely condemned

There has been international condemnation of the stabbing attack on the writer Salman Rushdie in Erie, Pennsylvania. He is now on a ventilator with serious wounds.

There has been international condemnation of the stabbing attack on the writer Salman Rushdie in Erie, Pennsylvania. He is now on a ventilator with serious wounds. Mr Rushdie has lived under the threat of assassination since the fatwa imposed on him by Ayatollah Khomeini in 1989. We speak to two of Salman Rushdie's friends and supporters, and get reaction from Tehran.

Also in the programme: our Chief Chief International Correspondent Lyse Doucet remembers Afghanistan a year ago, as the Taliban took power; and why former US president Donald Trump's claim to have declassified the secret documents found at Mar A Lago is no defence to the charges he could face.

(Image: UPMC Hamot Surgery Center, where novelist Salman Rushdie is receiving treatment after the attack, in Erie, Pennsylvania, U.S., August 12, 2022 / Credit: REUTERS/Quinn Glabicki)

Novelist Salman Rushdie in surgery after on-stage stabbing

13/08/2022 20:06 GMT

