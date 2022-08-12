Author Salman Rushdie, 75, has been stabbed on stage at an event in New York state. Eyewitnesses say he was struck many times by an attacker wearing a mask.

Author Salman Rushdie, 75, has been stabbed on stage at an event in New York state. Eyewitnesses say he was struck many times by an attacker wearing a mask. Police said he appeared to have been stabbed in the neck. His literary agent says he is now in surgery - but doesn't have an update on the author's condition.

Also in the programme: As Ukraine and Russia continue to accuse each of shelling at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station, our correspondent has managed to speak to workers at the plant; and how did humans develop the ability to speak? Scientists believe they've found the answer in the voice boxes of primates.

