Novelist Salman Rushdie in surgery after on-stage stabbing

Author Salman Rushdie, 75, has been stabbed on stage at an event in New York state. Eyewitnesses say he was struck many times by an attacker wearing a mask.

Author Salman Rushdie, 75, has been stabbed on stage at an event in New York state. Eyewitnesses say he was struck many times by an attacker wearing a mask. Police said he appeared to have been stabbed in the neck. His literary agent says he is now in surgery - but doesn't have an update on the author's condition.

Also in the programme: As Ukraine and Russia continue to accuse each of shelling at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station, our correspondent has managed to speak to workers at the plant; and how did humans develop the ability to speak? Scientists believe they've found the answer in the voice boxes of primates.

(Photo: Author Salman Rushdie. Credit: Reuters)

Today 20:06GMT
BBC World Service

Zaporizhzhia workers kept at gunpoint by Russians

13/08/2022 12:06 GMT

