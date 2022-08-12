Main content

Zaporizhzhia workers kept at gunpoint by Russians

Staff at the occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant have described being kept at gunpoint while Russian troops use it as a military base.

The Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelensky, has warned the international community that, unless it helps get the Russians out of the plant immediately, there could be a disaster.

Also on the programme: a firefighter in France tells about an almost unwinnable battle as wildfires rage; and we hear from someone in the US who's overseen investigations to leaks of classified official information, and insists Donald Trump is not above the law.

(Image: A view shows the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in the course of Ukraine-Russia conflict outside the Russian-controlled city of Enerhodar in Ukraine on 4 August 2022. Credit: Reuters/ Ermochenko)

