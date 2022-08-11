Main content

UN alarm as Ukraine nuclear power plant is shelled

Europe's biggest nuclear power plant has again been hit by shelling, with Ukraine and Russia once more trading accusations on who's to blame. We'll hear from a Ukrainian government minister.

Also today: a stand-off at a bank in Lebanon has come to a peaceful end after an armed man took hostages and demanded the withdrawal of his own frozen savings; and should video games have a place at the Commonwealth Games?

(Photo: Russia seized the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in March, but kept the station's Ukrainian personnel. Credit: Reuters)

