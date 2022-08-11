Satellite images appear to show damage and destroyed Russian warplanes in Crimea

Satellite images appear to show damage and destroyed Russian warplanes in Crimea. At the same time, Denmark has hosted defence ministers from around the world to discuss long-term support for Ukraine. And the parliament of Latvia has voted to designated Russia a "state sponsor of terrorism."

Also in the programme, over 70 economists and experts have called for the US and other nations to release Afghanistan's central bank assets amid a worsening humanitarian crisis.

(Picture: Smoke rises after explosions at an airbase in Crimea on Tuesday afternoon. Image credit: Reuters.)