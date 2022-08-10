Main content

Congressman: "no regrets" over Taiwan visit

Democratic Congressman Gregory Meeks travelled with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan last week, and tells us they have absolutely no regrets.

After a week of extensive Chinese military exercises, the US House Speaker, Nancy Pelosi, says that China will not be allowed to isolate Taiwan. Democratic Congressman and Chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee Gregory Meeks travelled with her to Taiwan last week, and tells us they have absolutely no regrets.

Also in the programme: a BBC investigation has uncovered a system of organised torture in Russia's prison system; we speak to the UN's Special Rapporteur on Torture. And why are children in London being offered the polio vaccine?

(Image: U.S. Representative Gregory Meeks, Chairman of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs, answers questions during a news conference about the recent Congressional delegation trip to the Indo-Pacific region, with Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL), Rep. Mark Takano (D-CA), Rep. Suzan DelBene (D-WA), and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S. August 10, 2022 / Credit: Reuters / Evelyn Hockstein)

Today 20:06GMT
BBC World Service

Severe heat waves in Europe

11/08/2022 13:06 GMT

