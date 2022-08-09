Senior US Republicans have condemned the FBI's search of Donald Trump's Florida home on Monday, calling it "an abuse of power"

Senior US Republicans have condemned the FBI's search of Donald Trump's Florida home on Monday, calling it "an abuse of power". We ask what it takes for the FBI to carry out a search - and what they might have been looking for.

Also in the programme: Russia has played down a series of explosions at a military airfield in Crimea, but could this be the beginning of a major Ukrainian offensive? And how heat and drought this year are affecting countries like never before - we hear from Iraq, from Panama, and from France.

(Image: A Trump supporter protests near the Trump National Golf Club after former U.S. President Donald Trump said that FBI agents raided his Mar-a-Lago Palm Beach home / Eduardo Munoz)