FBI search the home of Donald Trump

Mr Trump, who was not at Mar-a-Lago at the time, said a large number of agents had entered the estate unannounced on Monday night and broken into his safe.

Also on the programme, we go to Basra in Iraq where recent temperatures have exceeded 50 degrees Celsius, which is around 122 degrees in Fahrenheit. And we are also joined by Duke Fakir, one of the Four Tops, to remember the life of Lamont Dozier, who wrote countless hits for the Motown record label in the 1960s.

(Picture: A police car outside Mar-a-Lago, home of former president Donald Trump. Credit: EPA)

