Main content

More US cash to support Ukraine

The United States pledges a billion dollars in security assistance and more in economic aid.

The United States pledges a billion dollars in security assistance and more in economic aid. What difference will all this American money make to Ukraine's defensive war against Russia? We hear from General Sir Richard Barrons, a former commander of the UK Joint Forces Command.

Also in the programme: an American conservative view on the United States' landmark bill committing to investment in climate change; and a new media outlet run by a global collective of Afghan women. And we'll hear about the life and career of actor Olivia Newton-John, who has died at the age of 73.

(Photo: Russian invasion of Ukraine, Kharkiv. Credit: VASILIY ZHLOBSKY/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)

