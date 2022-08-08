Main content

Climate change: Landmark US bill clears Senate hurdle

Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.

The US Senate has approved a bill that includes $369bn (£305bn) for climate action - the largest investment in America's history. The authors of the Inflation Reduction Act say it will cut the country's carbon emissions by 40% by 2030. We hear analysis on the bill's significance from a former UN Special Representative on Sustainability. Also on the programme: the newborns fighting for survival in Afghanistan; and the tourists left stranded in China's Hainan island after authorities announce a strict lockdown in the resort of Sanya. (Image: Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer holds a news conference after the Senate passed the Inflation Reduction Act, 7 Aug 2022, EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)

