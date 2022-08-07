A ceasefire has come into effect between Israel and Palestinian militants.

There are hopes a ceasefire will hold between Israel and Palestinian militants, after three days of violence left at least 43 people dead. The latest violence is the most serious flare-up between Israel and Gaza since an 11-day conflict in May 2021.

Also in the programme:

A London museum has agreed to return to Nigeria artefacts that were looted in the nineteenth century from the Kingdom of Benin; and the race is on to rescue a malnourished beluga whale which has swum into France's River Seine.

(PICTURE: A Palestinian policeman inspects a destroyed house after an Israeli air strike in the Gaza Strip. CREDIT: Mohammed Saber.)