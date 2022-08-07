Main content

Hopes for ceasefire in Gaza after talks

A ceasefire has come into effect between Israel and Palestinian militants.

There are hopes a ceasefire will hold between Israel and Palestinian militants, after three days of violence left at least 43 people dead. The latest violence is the most serious flare-up between Israel and Gaza since an 11-day conflict in May 2021.

Also in the programme:

A London museum has agreed to return to Nigeria artefacts that were looted in the nineteenth century from the Kingdom of Benin; and the race is on to rescue a malnourished beluga whale which has swum into France's River Seine.

(PICTURE: A Palestinian policeman inspects a destroyed house after an Israeli air strike in the Gaza Strip. CREDIT: Mohammed Saber.)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Today 20:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Reported talks underway for Israel-Palestine ceasefire

Next

08/08/2022 13:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 20:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.