Talks are reported to be underway to achieve a ceasefire between Israel and Palestinian militants on the latest conflict which has killed at least thirty-one Palestinians since Friday. Israeli media say Egypt is mediating the talks.

Also in the programme: Donald Trump speaks at conservative conference; and Colombia’s first ever left-wing President.

(Photo: An Iron Dome anti-missile system fires an interceptor missile as a rocket is launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel. CREDIT: REUTERS/Amir Cohen TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)