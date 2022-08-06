Main content

Death toll rises as Israel targets militants in Gaza

Israel says an operation launched against militants in Gaza could last for a week.

The Palestinian health ministry says 15 Palestinians have been killed in the Gaza Strip where the Israeli military is targeting members of the Palestinian group Islamic Jihad.

We hear from representatives from Hamas and the Israeli Government.

Also on the programme: the UN's nuclear watchdog warns of catastrophic consequences after attacks on a nuclear power plant in Ukraine; and we learn more about the Brothers of Italy, the political party currently leading the polls in the country.

(PICTURE: Palestinians inspect a house hit in an Israeli air strike CREDIT: Reuters/Mohammed Salem)

