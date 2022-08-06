Main content

Israel arrests 19 militant suspects after Gaza flare-up

Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.

Israel says it has arrested 19 members of the Palestinian group Islamic Jihad in raids across the occupied West Bank, after carrying out airstrikes against targets in the Gaza Strip.

Also in the programme, the last day of campaigning is underway in Kenya ahead of Tuesday's elections. And a Ukrainian chess grandmaster is challenging Russia’s control over the International Chess Federation.

(Picture: Palestinians inspect the ruins of a collapsed building destroyed by an Israeli air strike in Gaza City, on August 6, 2022. Picture credit: Getty Images).

China suspends climate talks with the US

06/08/2022 20:06 GMT

