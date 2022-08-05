Main content

China suspends climate talks with the US

China suspends climate talks with US amid tensions over Taiwan.

The US has condemned China as irresponsible for stopping cooperation on a range of key issues including climate change, amid tensions over Taiwan.
Also on the programme, Ukraine's President Volodymr Zelensky has angrily rejected accusations from Amnesty International that Ukrainian forces put civilians at risk by operating on occasions from populated areas. And, a rare hummingbird thought to be extinct has been photographed for only the second time in history.

(Photo: A container ship off the coast of Taiwan. Credit: European Pressphoto Agency)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Yesterday 20:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Chinese military drills continue around Taiwan

Next

06/08/2022 12:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Yesterday 20:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.