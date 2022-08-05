The US has condemned China as irresponsible for stopping cooperation on a range of key issues including climate change, amid tensions over Taiwan.

Also on the programme, Ukraine's President Volodymr Zelensky has angrily rejected accusations from Amnesty International that Ukrainian forces put civilians at risk by operating on occasions from populated areas. And, a rare hummingbird thought to be extinct has been photographed for only the second time in history.

(Photo: A container ship off the coast of Taiwan. Credit: European Pressphoto Agency)