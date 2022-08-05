Main content
China suspends climate talks with the US
China suspends climate talks with US amid tensions over Taiwan.
The US has condemned China as irresponsible for stopping cooperation on a range of key issues including climate change, amid tensions over Taiwan.
Also on the programme, Ukraine's President Volodymr Zelensky has angrily rejected accusations from Amnesty International that Ukrainian forces put civilians at risk by operating on occasions from populated areas. And, a rare hummingbird thought to be extinct has been photographed for only the second time in history.
(Photo: A container ship off the coast of Taiwan. Credit: European Pressphoto Agency)
Last on
Yesterday 20:06GMT
BBC World Service
More episodes
Broadcast
- Yesterday 20:06GMTBBC World Service