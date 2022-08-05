As China continues to flex its military muscles, we hear from Taiwan's foreign minister.

As China continues to flex its military muscles and halts cooperation with the US on climate change, Taiwan's foreign minister, Joseph Wu, speaks to the BBC's Rupert Wingfield-Hayes.

Also in the programme: we hear from author Jon Ronson about a legal setback for American shock jock Alex Jones. And memories of the Edinburgh Fringe festival from British comedy star Omid Djalili, who first performed there nearly 30 years ago. (Image: a Chinese People's Liberation Army aircraft flies over Pingtan island, August 5, 2022. REUTERS/Aly Song)