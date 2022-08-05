Main content

Chinese military drills continue around Taiwan

As China continues to flex its military muscles, we hear from Taiwan's foreign minister.

As China continues to flex its military muscles and halts cooperation with the US on climate change, Taiwan's foreign minister, Joseph Wu, speaks to the BBC's Rupert Wingfield-Hayes.

Also in the programme: we hear from author Jon Ronson about a legal setback for American shock jock Alex Jones. And memories of the Edinburgh Fringe festival from British comedy star Omid Djalili, who first performed there nearly 30 years ago. (Image: a Chinese People's Liberation Army aircraft flies over Pingtan island, August 5, 2022. REUTERS/Aly Song)

Today 13:06GMT
BBC World Service

Taiwan: US says Chinese military exercises unnecessary

05/08/2022 20:06 GMT

