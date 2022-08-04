The National Security spokesman, John Kirby, has reiterated that Beijing had no reason to react aggressively to the visit of Speaker Pelosi to Taiwan. We speak to a journalist in Taiwan about what people there make of Mrs Pelosi's visit and if they are concerned about Chinese military exercises; and, Steve Chabot, a Republican Congressman and Co-Chair of the bipartisan House Taiwan Caucus, if Mrs Pelosi made the right decision to visit Taiwan.

A court in Russia has sentenced the American basketball player Brittney Griner to nine years in jail on drugs charges.

Also, our correspondent gets a rare access inside Ukraine's fight to take back territory from Russian forces in the Kherson region.

(Photo: The Ground Force under the Eastern Theatre Command of China"s People"s Liberation Army (PLA) conducts a long-range live-fire drill into the Taiwan Strait, from an undisclosed location in this handout released on August 4, 2022. Credit: Reuters)