Taiwan: US says Chinse military exercises unnecessary
The National Security spokesman, John Kirby, has reiterated that Beijing had no reason to react aggressively to the visit of Speaker Pelosi to Taiwan. We speak to a journalist in Taiwan about what people there make of Mrs Pelosi's visit and if they are concerned about Chinese military exercises; and, Steve Chabot, a Republican Congressman and Co-Chair of the bipartisan House Taiwan Caucus, if Mrs Pelosi made the right decision to visit Taiwan.
A court in Russia has sentenced the American basketball player Brittney Griner to nine years in jail on drugs charges.
Also, our correspondent gets a rare access inside Ukraine's fight to take back territory from Russian forces in the Kherson region.
(Photo: The Ground Force under the Eastern Theatre Command of China"s People"s Liberation Army (PLA) conducts a long-range live-fire drill into the Taiwan Strait, from an undisclosed location in this handout released on August 4, 2022. Credit: Reuters)
