China fires ballistic missiles into waters near Taiwan
Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.
China has fired ballistic missiles into the waters around Taiwan, at the start of unprecedented military exercises launched in response to a visit by the US politician Nancy Pelosi. Also on the programme: it’s been two years since thousands of tonnes of ammonium-nitrate fertiliser exploded in Beirut; and evidence of plastics affecting and killing birds has been found on every continent except Antarctica.
Yesterday 13:06GMT
