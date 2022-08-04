Main content

China fires ballistic missiles into waters near Taiwan

Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.

China has fired ballistic missiles into the waters around Taiwan, at the start of unprecedented military exercises launched in response to a visit by the US politician Nancy Pelosi. Also on the programme: it’s been two years since thousands of tonnes of ammonium-nitrate fertiliser exploded in Beirut; and evidence of plastics affecting and killing birds has been found on every continent except Antarctica.
(Photo: 04/08/2022 European Pressphoto Agency)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Yesterday 13:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

China prepares for five days of military exercises around Taiwan

Next

Taiwan: US says Chinse military exercises unnecessary

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Yesterday 13:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.