China has fired ballistic missiles into the waters around Taiwan, at the start of unprecedented military exercises launched in response to a visit by the US politician Nancy Pelosi. Also on the programme: it’s been two years since thousands of tonnes of ammonium-nitrate fertiliser exploded in Beirut; and evidence of plastics affecting and killing birds has been found on every continent except Antarctica.

