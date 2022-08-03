Main content

Pelosi leaves Taiwan to sound of Chinse fury

Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.

The Speaker of the US House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, has left Taiwan after a high-profile visit that infuriated China. Beijing has responded to the visit by announcing three days of live-fire exercises around Taiwan's coastline, starting on Thursday. Taiwan said this would amount to a blockade of its air and sea space.

The conservative US state of Kansas has decided in a referendum to protect abortion rights - in a major victory for pro-choice groups.

And we we will hear about Batgirl - a film so bad that it will not be released!

(Photo: Speaker Pelosi held a landmark meeting with Taiwanese President Tsai. Credit: Getty Images)

