The Speaker of the US House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, has left Taiwan after a high-profile visit that infuriated China. Beijing has responded to the visit by announcing three days of live-fire exercises around Taiwan's coastline, starting on Thursday. Taiwan said this would amount to a blockade of its air and sea space.

The conservative US state of Kansas has decided in a referendum to protect abortion rights - in a major victory for pro-choice groups.

And we we will hear about Batgirl - a film so bad that it will not be released!

(Photo: Speaker Pelosi held a landmark meeting with Taiwanese President Tsai. Credit: Getty Images)