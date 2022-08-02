Top US Democrat Nancy Pelosi is visiting Taiwan as part of a tour of Asia, despite sharp warnings from China.

Top US Democrat Nancy Pelosi is visiting Taiwan as part of a tour of Asia, despite sharp warnings from China. A member of Taiwan's Parliament tells Newshour she's excited about the visit.

Also in the programme: The US killing of the leader of al-Qaeda Ayman al-Zawahiri in Kabul- a Republican member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee Steve Chabot tells us the killing proves Afghanistan is still a safe haven. And we look at a potentially important development in stem cell research - could it lead to synthetic organs?

(Photo: US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrives in Taiwan. Credit: European Pressphoto Agency)