Main content

Pelosi visits Taiwan in defiance of Chinese warnings

Top US Democrat Nancy Pelosi is visiting Taiwan as part of a tour of Asia, despite sharp warnings from China.

Top US Democrat Nancy Pelosi is visiting Taiwan as part of a tour of Asia, despite sharp warnings from China. A member of Taiwan's Parliament tells Newshour she's excited about the visit.

Also in the programme: The US killing of the leader of al-Qaeda Ayman al-Zawahiri in Kabul- a Republican member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee Steve Chabot tells us the killing proves Afghanistan is still a safe haven. And we look at a potentially important development in stem cell research - could it lead to synthetic organs?

(Photo: US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrives in Taiwan. Credit: European Pressphoto Agency)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Today 20:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Al-Qaeda leader killed in US drone strike

Next

03/08/2022 13:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 20:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.