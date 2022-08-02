Main content

Al-Qaeda leader killed in US drone strike

The US has killed the leader of al-Qaeda, Ayman al-Zawahiri, in a drone strike in Afghanistan's capital, Kabul.

US president Joe Biden has announced the killing of the al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in a US drone strike in the Afghan capital, Kabul.

Mr al-Zawahiri, who plotted the 9/11 attacks together with Osama Bin Laden, was killed in a counter-terrorism operation carried out by the CIA on Sunday.

What does it mean for US relations with the Taliban, who now govern Afghanistan?

Also in the programme: China has flown warplanes close to the island of Taiwan ahead of an expected visit by the speaker of the US House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi; and why the energy giant BP has reported its biggest profits in 14 years, as the global price of oil and gas soars.

(Photo shows Ayman al-Zawahiri in a photo from June 2011. Credit: AFP)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Today 13:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Relief as ship carrying grain leaves Ukrainian port for Lebanon

Next

Pelosi visits Taiwan in defiance of Chinese warnings

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 13:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.