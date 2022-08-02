The US has killed the leader of al-Qaeda, Ayman al-Zawahiri, in a drone strike in Afghanistan's capital, Kabul.

US president Joe Biden has announced the killing of the al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in a US drone strike in the Afghan capital, Kabul.

Mr al-Zawahiri, who plotted the 9/11 attacks together with Osama Bin Laden, was killed in a counter-terrorism operation carried out by the CIA on Sunday.

What does it mean for US relations with the Taliban, who now govern Afghanistan?

Also in the programme: China has flown warplanes close to the island of Taiwan ahead of an expected visit by the speaker of the US House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi; and why the energy giant BP has reported its biggest profits in 14 years, as the global price of oil and gas soars.

(Photo shows Ayman al-Zawahiri in a photo from June 2011. Credit: AFP)