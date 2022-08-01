Cargo ship carrying 26,000 tonnes of corn leaves the port of Odesa for Lebanon, which, before the Russian invasion, imported about 60 per cent of its grain from Ukraine.

The ship leaving the port of Odesa was the first proper test of the deal that allowed Ukraine to export grain critical for global food supplies. The CEO of an aid organisation tells the programme that the global food crisis goes beyond this grain ship.

Also in the programme: Will Nancy Pelosi, the Speaker of the House of Representatives in the US, will be arriving in Taiwan tomorrow evening, despite increased threat of retaliation from Beijing?; a new instrument installed high on top of a mountain will survey a thousand stars every hour until it has catalogued five million.

(Photo The Sierra Leone-flagged ship Razoni leaves the sea port in Odesa after restarting grain export, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, Ukraine August 1, 2022. REUTERS/Serhii Smolientsev)