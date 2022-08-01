Ukraine's Minister of Infrastructure says this is the first proper test of a deal between his country and Russia, which is seen as critical for global food supplies.

The first ship carrying grain has left the Ukrainian port of Odesa under an agreement brokered by Turkey.

Ukraine's Minister of Infrastructure tells this programme that this is the first proper test of that deal, which is seen as critical for global food supplies.

Also in the programme: the mayor of the German city of Hanover explains why he's encouraging lights off and cold showers; and a star of the Netflix series Bridgerton pays tribute to Nichelle Nichols, who played Lieutenant Uhura in Star Trek and has died aged 89.

(Photo shows the Sierra Leone-flagged cargo ship, Razoni carrying Ukrainian grain leaving the port of Odesa, Ukraine. Credit: Oleksandr Kubrakov/Ukraine Ministry of Infrastructure)