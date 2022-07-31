Ukraine's president, Volodymyr Zelensky, has described the killing of one of the country's richest businessmen as a great loss. Oleksiy Vadatursky and his wife, Raisa, died when a Russian missile hit their home in the southern city of Mykolaiv.

Also in the programme, England have won their first major women's tournament in the Euro 2022 final against old rivals and eight-time champions Germany.

(Photo: NIBULON)