Ukraine grain tycoon killed in Russian shelling
One of Ukrainian's businessmen, Oleksiy Vadatursky, dies in Russian shelling of the southern city of Mykolaiv
One of Ukraine's richest businessmen has been killed with his wife in 'massive' Russian shelling of the southern city of Mykolaiv.
Also on the programme, a Nigerian street trader in Italy was killed in broad daylight and in front of filming bystanders. And England take on Germany in the women's European Championship final, a chance for a first international win for any English soccer team since the 1966 World Cup.
(Photo: NIBULON)
Today 12:06GMT
