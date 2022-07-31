Main content

Ukraine grain tycoon killed in Russian shelling

One of Ukrainian's businessmen, Oleksiy Vadatursky, dies in Russian shelling of the southern city of Mykolaiv

One of Ukraine's richest businessmen has been killed with his wife in 'massive' Russian shelling of the southern city of Mykolaiv.

Also on the programme, a Nigerian street trader in Italy was killed in broad daylight and in front of filming bystanders. And England take on Germany in the women's European Championship final, a chance for a first international win for any English soccer team since the 1966 World Cup.

(Photo: NIBULON)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Today 12:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Iraqi protestors storm parliament

Next

31/07/2022 20:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 12:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.