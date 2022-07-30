Thousands of supporters of the Iraqi Shi'ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr have stormed Baghdad's fortified government zone and broke into parliament, for the second time in a week, leaving at least 125 people injured and escalating a political stand-off.

Also in the programme, a Sri Lankan cardinal says the new president has no legitimacy. And Pope Francis has said the time may come when he needs to consider stepping down.

(Picture: Supporters of cleric Moqtada Sadr gather inside Iraq's parliament, July 30, 2022. Picture credit: Getty Images)