Main content

Iraqi protestors storm parliament

Thousands of supporters of the Iraqi cleric Moqtada al-Sadr have stormed Baghdad's fortified government zone

Thousands of supporters of the Iraqi Shi'ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr have stormed Baghdad's fortified government zone and broke into parliament, for the second time in a week, leaving at least 125 people injured and escalating a political stand-off.

Also in the programme, a Sri Lankan cardinal says the new president has no legitimacy. And Pope Francis has said the time may come when he needs to consider stepping down.

(Picture: Supporters of cleric Moqtada Sadr gather inside Iraq's parliament, July 30, 2022. Picture credit: Getty Images)

Sri Lankan cardinal says new president has no legitimacy

31/07/2022 12:06 GMT

