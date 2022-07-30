Main content

Sri Lankan cardinal says new president has no legitimacy

Sri Lanka’s archbishop says new president needs to hold elections if he wants to be legitimate

Sri Lankan cardinal says new president has no legitimacy, we speak to an MP and former minister; the Syrian ship that docked in Lebanon which Ukraine claims is full of stolen grain and why is Spain's PM telling men to ditch their ties at work?

(Photo: Ranil Wickremesinghe sworn in as the new President of Sri Lanka; Credit: EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)

