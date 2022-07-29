Main content

Blame game over occupied east Ukraine rocket strike

Ukraine and Russia have blamed each other for a rocket strike that's reported to have killed dozens of Ukrainian prisoners of war in the occupied east.

Ukraine and Russia have blamed each other for a rocket strike that's reported to have killed dozens of Ukrainian prisoners of war in the occupied east.

Ukraine says the prison was targeted by Russia in an effort to destroy evidence of torture and killing. For its part, Russia said the prison camp in Olenivka was hit by Ukrainian precision rockets.

Also in the programme: We'll hear from the US state of Kentucky where flash floods have killed at least 15 people and the governor says the toll is likely to be much higher; and why Haiti's government is seemingly powerless to curb the gang violence in the capital that has claimed hundreds of lives.

(Photo shows blurred bodies of detainees among debris following shelling at a pre-trial detention centre in Olenivka, Donetsk Region, Ukraine on 29 July 2022. Credit: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters)

Today 20:06GMT
BBC World Service

First grain ship due to leave Ukraine after Russia deal

30/07/2022 12:06 GMT

