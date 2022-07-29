President Volodymyr Zelensky has made an unannounced appearance at a Black Sea port ahead of the departure of the first ship loaded with grain since the war began five months ago.

Also in the programme: as the US and China trade warnings over Taiwan we'll hear from the island about how tensions can be lowered; and palaeontologists are celebrating the discovery of a remarkable new Jurassic fossil site in the west of England.

(Photo: A handout photo made available by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Service shows Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and G7 countries' ambassadors visit to the port of Odesa, Ukraine, 29 July 2022. Ukraine was ready to export Ukrainian grain and waiting for signals from partners about the start of transportation, Zelensky said on his official Telegram account. A centre to oversee the Ukrainian grain export was opened in Istanbul on 27 July following a deal between Russian and Ukraine to export Ukrainian grain from besieged ports through the Black Sea. Credit: EPA/Ukrainian Presidential Press Service)