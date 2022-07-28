The US economy has shrunk for the second quarter in a row, fuelling fears of a recession ahead of key midterm elections. Former chief economist at the IMF Ken Rogoff tells Newshour it is a question of when, not if, the US enters a recession.

Also in the programme, growing tensions between the US and China over a planned visit to Taiwan by the US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Plus, is the first major city that fell to Russia about to return to Ukrainian hands? Western security officials say Ukraine's counter-offensive is gathering pace - we speak to one of the residents in the city of Kherson.

(Photo: a person pays for fruit with dollars. Credit: Getty Images.)