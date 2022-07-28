The Ukrainian campaign to re-take the occupied Kherson region is "gathering pace", Western military sources say. A key bridge into the city of Kherson is now out of action after Ukrainian forces struck it with long-range rockets supplied by the US. UK defence officials say the city is now "virtually cut off from other occupied territories".

Also in the programme, US Democratic senator Joe Manchin has stunned Washington by announcing sudden support for President Joe Biden's bill to raise corporate taxes, fight climate change and lower medicine costs.

And as Birmingham welcomes around 6,500 athletes for the Commonwealth Games, we look at how much sustainability can be woven into the Games.

(Picture: Ukrainian soldiers inspect artillery at the frontline in Kherson in July. Picture credit: Getty Images)