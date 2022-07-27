Main content

The children fleeing Haiti’s gang violence

Hundreds of Haitian children flee gang violence in Port Au Prince

Hundreds of Haitian children flee gang violence in Port Au Prince, we speak to a French nun; The UN warns that the Covid pandemic has made the battle against HIV/AIDS more difficult; and a special report from a region of Afghanistan where forces loyal to the former government are mounting an insurgency against the Taleban.

(Photo: A girl who fled the violence in Cite Soleil; Credit: EPA/EFE/REX/Shutterstock)

