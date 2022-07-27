Hundreds of Haitian children flee gang violence in Port Au Prince, we speak to a French nun; The UN warns that the Covid pandemic has made the battle against HIV/AIDS more difficult; and a special report from a region of Afghanistan where forces loyal to the former government are mounting an insurgency against the Taleban.

(Photo: A girl who fled the violence in Cite Soleil; Credit: EPA/EFE/REX/Shutterstock)