Main content
The children fleeing Haiti’s gang violence
Hundreds of Haitian children flee gang violence in Port Au Prince
Hundreds of Haitian children flee gang violence in Port Au Prince, we speak to a French nun; The UN warns that the Covid pandemic has made the battle against HIV/AIDS more difficult; and a special report from a region of Afghanistan where forces loyal to the former government are mounting an insurgency against the Taleban.
(Photo: A girl who fled the violence in Cite Soleil; Credit: EPA/EFE/REX/Shutterstock)
Last on
Today 20:06GMT
BBC World Service except Australasia, East Asia, Europe and the Middle East & West and Central Africa
More episodes
Previous
Next
Broadcast
- Today 20:06GMTBBC World Service except Australasia, East Asia, Europe and the Middle East & West and Central Africa