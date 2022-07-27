Turkey has opened a headquarters that will oversee exports of Ukrainian grain under a UN-backed deal designed to ease the international food crisis caused by Russia's invasion. We hear from president Erdogan's senior advisor.

Also in the programme: Somerton man mystery solved; and we hear from the opposition fighting the Taliban.

(Picture: Opening ceremony of the Joint Coordination Centre of grain export, Istanbul, Turkey. Credit ERDEM SAHIN/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)