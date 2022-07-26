The authorities in the Democratic Republic of Congo say at least a dozen people and three UN peacekeepers have been killed in demonstrations against United Nations peacekeepers in the east of the country. We hear from the acting head of the UN force in the DRC.

Also in the programme, the European Union agrees to cut gas consumption and reduce dependence on Russia gas this winter, we'll speak to the Czech government. And we'll hear from the widow of one of the democracy activists executed in Myanmar.

(Photo: Protesters confronting Congolese police in Goma, in eastern DR Congo. Source: Reuters)