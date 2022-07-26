European Union countries have agreed to reduce their natural gas consumption by fifteen percent - over fears that Russia could completely cut off supplies to the continent.

European Union countries have agreed to reduce their natural gas consumption by fifteen percent - over fears that Russia could completely cut off supplies to the continent. So what difference will the the deal make?

Also in the programme: we speak to the widow of one of the four pro-democracy activists executed by Myanmar's military government; and the Pope goes to Canada to beg for forgiveness for the Catholic Church's involvement in the forced assimilation of indigenous children.

(Image: Pipes at the landfall facilities of the "Nord Stream 1" gas pipeline in Lubmin, Germany, March 8, 2022 / Credit: Reuters/Hannibal Hanschke)