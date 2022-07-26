Main content

EU countries agree to cut gas use

European Union countries have agreed to reduce their natural gas consumption by fifteen percent - over fears that Russia could completely cut off supplies to the continent.

European Union countries have agreed to reduce their natural gas consumption by fifteen percent - over fears that Russia could completely cut off supplies to the continent. So what difference will the the deal make?

Also in the programme: we speak to the widow of one of the four pro-democracy activists executed by Myanmar's military government; and the Pope goes to Canada to beg for forgiveness for the Catholic Church's involvement in the forced assimilation of indigenous children.

(Image: Pipes at the landfall facilities of the "Nord Stream 1" gas pipeline in Lubmin, Germany, March 8, 2022 / Credit: Reuters/Hannibal Hanschke)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Today 13:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

UN condemns Myanmar executions

Next

26/07/2022 20:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 13:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.