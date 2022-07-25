Main content

UN condemns Myanmar executions

Myanmar military executes four democracy activists, including a former lawmaker as the UN condemns the junta.

Myanmar military executes four prodemocracy activists; The BBC investigates ethnic violence in Northwest Nigeria; and we speak to a Ukrainian MP about her effort to convince countries to liquidate Russian assets to help rebuild Ukraine.

(Photo: Pro-democracy activists demonstrate in Yangon Myanmar. Credit: Reuters)

