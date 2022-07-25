Main content
UN condemns Myanmar executions
Myanmar military executes four democracy activists, including a former lawmaker as the UN condemns the junta.
Myanmar military executes four prodemocracy activists; The BBC investigates ethnic violence in Northwest Nigeria; and we speak to a Ukrainian MP about her effort to convince countries to liquidate Russian assets to help rebuild Ukraine.
(Photo: Pro-democracy activists demonstrate in Yangon Myanmar. Credit: Reuters)
Last on
Today 20:06GMT
BBC World Service
More episodes
Broadcast
- Today 20:06GMTBBC World Service