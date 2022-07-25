Four democracy activists have been executed by Myanmar's military in what is believed to be the first use of capital punishment in decades. The four - including activist Ko Jimmy and lawmaker Phyo Zeya Thaw - were accused of committing "terror acts". We hear reaction from the UN and the National Unity Government of Myanmar in exile.

Also in the programme: people head to the polls in Tunisia to vote on a new constitution; and Bob Rafelson, an influential producer and director who co-created The Monkees, has died at the age of 89.

(Image: Prominent pro-democracy activist Kyaw Min Yu, or Ko Jimmy, pictured in 2012.Credit Soe Zeya Tun//Reuters)