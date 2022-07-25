Main content

Myanmar: Military executes four democracy activists

Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.

Four democracy activists have been executed by Myanmar's military in what is believed to be the first use of capital punishment in decades. The four - including activist Ko Jimmy and lawmaker Phyo Zeya Thaw - were accused of committing "terror acts". We hear reaction from the UN and the National Unity Government of Myanmar in exile.

Also in the programme: people head to the polls in Tunisia to vote on a new constitution; and Bob Rafelson, an influential producer and director who co-created The Monkees, has died at the age of 89.

(Image: Prominent pro-democracy activist Kyaw Min Yu, or Ko Jimmy, pictured in 2012.Credit Soe Zeya Tun//Reuters)

