Russia's diplomatic offensive in Africa

Russia goes on a diplomatic offensive in Africa and rejects accusations its invasion of Ukraine has caused global food shortages.

Meanwhile, the United States also has officials in Africa, underlining their support for the continent.

Also in the programme: A new women's Tour de France has begun - one of the riders tells us about her first day in the saddle; and why the former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher is looming large over the race to succeed Boris Johnson in the post.

(Photo shows Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attending a news conference in Cairo, Egypt, July 24, 2022. Credit: Amr Abdallah Dalsh/Reuters)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Yesterday 20:06GMT
BBC World Service

Broadcast

  • Yesterday 20:06GMT
    BBC World Service

