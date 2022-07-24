Russia goes on a diplomatic offensive in Africa, rejecting accusations its invasion of Ukraine has caused global food shortages.

Meanwhile, the United States also has officials in Africa, underlining their support for the continent.

Also in the programme: A new women's Tour de France has begun - one of the riders tells us about her first day in the saddle; and why the former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher is looming large over the race to succeed Boris Johnson in the post.

(Photo shows Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attending a news conference in Cairo, Egypt, July 24, 2022. Credit: Amr Abdallah Dalsh/Reuters)