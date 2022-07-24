Main content

Russia admits strike hitting port of Odesa

As Russia admits carrying out a strike on the Ukrainian port city of Odesa, will the recent deal to resume Ukrainian grain exports be able to stick?

Russia has admitted carrying out a strike on what it says were military targets in the Ukrainian port of Odesa.

Will the recent deal to resume Ukrainian grain exports be able to stick after the attack on the port through which much of the grain would pass? We hear from the Russian political scientist, Sergei Markov, who is close to the Kremlin.

Also in the programme: A pilgrimage of penance for the Pope as he heads to Canada to apologize for the abuse of tens of thousands of children in schools run by the Roman Catholic Church; and China comes a step closer to completing its first space station.

(Photo shows firefighters working to put out a fire at the seaport of Odesa, southern Ukraine. Credit: Odesa City Hall Press Office)

