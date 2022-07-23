Main content

WHO declares monkeypox virus an international health emergency

WHO declares monkeypox virus an international health emergency; Russian missiles strike the Ukrainian port of Odesa; and do you prefer your crime fiction cosy?

(Photo: Firefighters put off fires at the Ukrainian port of Odesa after a missile strike. Credit: Reuters)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Today 20:06GMT
BBC World Service except East and Southern Africa & West and Central Africa

More episodes

Previous

Odesa comes under Russian missile attack after grain export deal

Next

24/07/2022 12:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 20:06GMT
    BBC World Service except East and Southern Africa & West and Central Africa

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.