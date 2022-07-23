Shortly after an agreement that ended the blockade of Ukrainian ports by Russia, the port city of Odesa comes under Russian missile attack. We hear from the Ukrainian MP for Odesa.

Also in the programme: China braces itself for more heatwaves while the government increases coal production to keep up with electricity demands; and travel is disrupted for those going to France through the UK port of Dover, where holidaymakers face up to six hours of traffic.

(Photo: The Potemkin Steps is a giant stairway in Odesa, Ukraine. The stairs are considered a formal entrance into the city from the direction of the sea and are the best known symbol of Odesa. Credit: copyright BBC / Richard Sowersbykin)